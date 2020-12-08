How to put some Irish flair into your Christmas celebrations

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Many families have Christmas traditions, this year the Association of Irish and Celtic Festivals wants to help put some Irish cheer into your Christmas.

The Association of Irish and Celtic Festivals will be hosting An Irish Christmas Concert that you will be able to stream on December 18 at 7 pm (ct).

According to a press release from the the Association , the concert will feature the following performers:

Aoife Scott, who has steadily risen to the top of the traditional and folk music scene, has long enjoyed success as an established artist in her own right. Fragile and ethereal one minute and strong and vibrant the next, her dynamic and profound vocals explore the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced.

Dervish, a group that marries technical brilliance with a rare sensibility, born of an understanding of the music and many years of playing together. Dervish is long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally. They’re renowned for live performances, which match dazzling sets of tunes with stunning interpretations of traditional songs.

The High Kings, one of the most well-known Irish ballad groups in modern culture, bringing a new take on traditional Irish ballads to audiences of multiple generations. The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre.

Screaming Orphans, a group of four sisters with the good fortune to have been raised in the magic of Bundoran in County Donegal, Ireland. The sisters, since they were young, have been singing and playing traditional Irish music, but knew they wanted to do more, and as they grew older, became a pop-rock group, growing into the group they are today.

Shane Hennessy, an Irish virtuoso guitarist who has established himself as one of the leading guitarists on the world stage, known widely for his fingerstyle, flatpicking, and percussive guitar-playing approaches. His energetic live performances and his cinematically-vivid compositions tie in influences from Bach to Beyoncé – and everything in between.

Socks in the Frying Pan, who are a multi-award winning trio from County Clare on the West coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music. Their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and their onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences the world around.

We Banjo 3, who has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley––continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience

When asked about the impact of the concert, Mairin Petrone, from Pittsburgh Irish Festival and one of the executive board members for the AICF organization remarked.

“Nothing lifts your spirits quite like a classic Irish tune. We’re excited to host this inaugural event as a way to bring our organizations and communities together virtually, celebrate Irish Christmas traditions, and provide entertainment for those celebrating the holidays a bit differently this year.”

Additionally, H.E. Daniel Mulhall, the Ambassador of Ireland to the United States commented on the connection of the Irish culture to the Christmas season, he commented saying.

‘‘The world’s largest annual Irish festivals aren’t in Mayo, Meath, Kilkenny or Dublin, Ireland, but in cities across the USA. These and other festivals across this continent perform an incredible service, celebrating our culture and connecting Americans with their heritage. This Christmas, as we stay apart to contain the pandemic, I’m delighted that so many of our friends have come together virtually to present this concert. As we say in Irish, ní neart go cur le chéile – we are strongest together.’’

To stream this year's connect head over to the Association's website on December 16, where you will be able to stream the live concert on Facebook or Youtube.