Judge: US must provide limited info on Khashoggi death tape

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says the U.S. government must provide limited information about its withholding of a tape of the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and a CIA report on his death in a Freedom of Information Act case. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said Tuesday that public statements, including by President Donald Trump, have made clear that the items exist. They are being sought by a FOIA lawsuit brought in Manhattan by the Open Society Justice Initiative. The Justice Initiative is the legal team for the Open Society Foundations, created by billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, was not seen alive after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018.