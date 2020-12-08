La Crosse residents getting a break on alternate side parking

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers will catch at least one break from La Crosse Police when it comes to enforcing alternate side parking.

They said Tuesday afternoon that with the warm weather, the department is reverting to issuing $0 parking violations.

In a Facebook post on the department's page, they outline why, besides clearing snow, it is important to have alternate side parking including helping keep the stormwater system free of leaves and debris.

City Utilities Manager Bernard Lenz said in the post, “We have a permit from the State to discharge stormwater. Part of that permit mandates we remove phosphorous. Street sweeping is one of the programs we perform to meet compliance with the State regulations. By removing the dirt and debris, we remove phosphorous and meet those requirements, alternate side parking aids in street sweeping and helping us meet that requirement.”

So far, the deparment said they've issued more than 3,000 $0 citations. A second offense ticket carries a fine of $20. They said they've issued more than 1,500 of those tickets.

It concludes by stating that once the snow arrives, regular parking fines will resume. Until that time, the department asks that people voluntarily comply to help with street and utility maintenance.