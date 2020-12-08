Legislation to protect people with student loans on its way to the president

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - Americans are responsible for $1.7 trillion in student loan debt according to Senator Tammy Baldwin's office.

So, Senator Baldwin says through a news release that borrowers are looking for relief wherever they can find it.

"Debt relief scams falsely promise borrowers a quick fix with little hassle. These schemes robocall student loan borrowers until they agree to pay thousands of dollars in unnecessary fees for services that are available for free, claiming to reduce or forgive borrowers' student debt."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed Senator Baldwin's bipartisan Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act.

It's legislation that will enhance efforts to identify and shut down student debt relief scams.

The legislation is now on its way to the president for his signature.