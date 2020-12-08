LSU’s review request denied in case of frat pledge’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from Louisiana State University in a lawsuit over fraternity hazing. LSU wanted the justices to reconsider an appellate ruling that it can’t claim immunity from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a freshman who died of acute alcohol poisoning. LSU’s attorney declined to comment. Maxwell Gruver’s parents sued after he died following a Phi Delta Theta fraternity party in 2017. The Advocate reports that Gruver’s parents accuse LSU of discriminating under Title IX by strictly disciplining sorority hazing while showing a higher tolerance for hazing at fraternities.