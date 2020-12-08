Mayo Clinic says a possible post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge is still looming

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Positivity rates at Mayo Clinic hospitals across the Midwest appear to be dropping but the post-Thanksgiving surge might not be here yet.

According to new data from Mayo Clinic, the number of positive COVID-19 tests at Mayo Clinic's locations across the Midwest are continuing to drop. But, in southwest Wisconsin, the test positivity rate increased from 8.4% to approximately 20% over the weekend. Mayo healthcare leaders said this indicates the virus is still active.

Mayo Clinic says 181 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Mayo facilities in the Midwest. That's down from 300 patients on December 1.

Here is a breakdown of where the patients are being treated:

• Northwest Wisconsin ― 50 patients, including 7 in the ICU.

• Southeast Minnesota ― 17 patients, including 4 in the ICU.

• Southwest Minnesota ― 34 patients, including 5 in the ICU.

• Southwest Wisconsin ― 14 patients, including 4 in the ICU.

To date, Mayo says the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from their Midwest hospitals is 3,722.

Dr. Amy Williams, the Executive Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice says we are right in the time frame where we should see a post-Thanksgiving surge if one is coming, and what happens in this next week, will be key. That's why she says Mayo is still limiting surgeries that would require ICU care afterward in case that space is suddenly needed

"So please," said Dr. Williams, "If you were at any function over Thanksgiving, any gathering, where somebody has ended up being positive or developed symptoms that could be COVID-19, please get tested."

Dr. Williams also said that system-wide, 2% of Mayo staff are not working right now because they've tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus.