Officials warn of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United States is inching closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine and scams are sure to follow.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said people need to watch out for everything from phony treatments to phishing messages.

"They're going to be calling, sending emails, sending pop-ups to your computer-- anyway they can target you and lure you into their scam they're going to try to get you," Tiffany Schultz, a spokesperson for the BBB said.

Schultz said one of the ways scammers will be trying to take advantage of people is by trying to sell a fake version of the vaccine.

"If somebody's calling you and saying 'Hey it's secret, but you can be the first one to have it - it's probably not true," Schultz said.

The consumer protection organization offered some advice on how to spot a coronavirus vaccine scam:

Research carefully : Scammers are very creative, so be skeptical of anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Double-check any information about the vaccine with official news sources. And be aware that none of the vaccines can be currently purchased online or in stores.



While you may want to be first in line for the vaccine, don’t let that sense of urgency cloud your judgment. Scammers try to get you to act before you think. Don't fall for it. Think the link may be real? Double-check the URL: Scammers often buy official-looking URLs to use in their cons. Be careful that the link is really what it pretends to be. If the message alleges to come from the local government, make sure the URL ends in .gov (for the United States) or .ca (for Canada). When in doubt, perform a separate internet search for the website.

Schultz also said scammers often try to get people to act quickly without thinking by rushing decisions.

"Don't let the urgency of scammers fool you into their tricks," she said.