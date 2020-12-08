RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year. The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.