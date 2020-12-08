Chinese online platform JD Health rises 50% in stock debut

BEIJING (AP) — Shares in China’s biggest online health care platform have risen 50% in their Hong Kong stock market debut, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. JD Health, an arm of JD.Com Inc., China’s biggest online retailer, sells medications, hospital care packages and online consultations with doctors. Chinese internet companies increasingly offer health services in a society where hospitals are crowded and distribution of drugs and medical supplies outside major cities is uneven. Online consulting with Chinese-speaking physicians is popular with families from China who live in the West or other developing countries.