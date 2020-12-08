Skip to Content

Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2

New
12:08 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 to advance to the MLS Cup final. Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content