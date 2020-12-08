Source of money behind GOP’s new Georgia super PAC a mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Republican super political action committee, Peachtree PAC, is starting a $43 million TV ad campaign in Georgia on Wednesday, focused on improving the party’s chances in two Senate runoff races in the state. But the funding behind the group will likely remain a mystery until well after ballots are cast in the Jan. 5 election. Unlike other similar outside groups operating in the state, Peachtree PAC has taken steps to mask who its donors are until Jan. 31. It offers up just the latest example of how secretive groups can spend millions trying to influence an election with little disclosure before ballots are cast.