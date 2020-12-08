Packers will not add any more fans for final regular season games

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) There was some hope the Packers would open up Lambeau Field to more fans for the final two regular season games, but Tuesday they decided against that.

Instead the team will limit attendees to Packers employees and their families.

In a statement, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said "While infection rates in Brown County and in many areas in Wisconsin currently are trending in a better direction, the rate overall remains at a high level locally (fourth highest among NFL cities). Also, with the holiday season coming up there is concern that the rate may spike again. Significantly, the hospitalizations and deaths remain at high levels both locally and across the state. Therefore, the organization, in consultation with local healthcare and public health officials, has determined it would be safest for the community to maintain the current level of attendance composed of employee household “pods” and not introduce a wider audience of ticketed fans. The approach to any potential home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date."

The Packers are set to play Carolina at Lambeau on December 19 and Tennessee on December 27.