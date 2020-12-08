Tonic Sol-fa to host virtual holiday concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An Emmy-award winning vocal group is spreading a little Christmas cheer for people in the Coulee Region to hear.

Tonic Sol-fa is joining forces with the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience for a virtual holiday tour. The "I'll Be Home for Christmas" special will feature classic holiday tunes as well as some brand new music from both groups. All of the virtual tour dates are happening in cities across the Midwest including La Crosse, Eau Claire, Rochester and Des Moines.

"The holiday tour is near and dear to us because we can do everything from what's on the ticket normally to what's on a Billboard [chart]. Every song is picked by us. Everything we do is new stuff we're working on or songs people have requested. It's been a special part of our year. Like everyone else, we've done a livestream from our bedroom, but we were trying to make this a little more special," said Shaun Johnson, the owner of both Tonic Sol-fa and the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience.

Only 200 tickets are available for the La Crosse concert tour date on December 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be available for 48 hours after the initial airing. It's a "pay what you can" event. A portion of the ticket proceeds will support local venues. To purchase your ticket, head to Tonic Sol-fa's website.