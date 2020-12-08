UN divided on timing to end UN-AU peacekeeping in Darfur

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Security Council members are affirming their commitment to end the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s western Darfur region. But they are divided on the timing. Russia and African nations called Tuesday for a Dec. 31 termination while several Western nations urged more time before an exit. The council is under pressure to decide because the mandate of the joint mission, known as UNAMID, runs out on Dec. 31. In June, the council voted unanimously to move toward ending UNAMID and replacing it with a much smaller U.N. civilian mission but gave no date.