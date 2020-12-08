Warming with the gradual return of sunshine

Out the door, cloud cover continues to hold onto Wisconsin. This has kept temperatures steady into the mid to upper 20s. Patchy fog has developed in southeastern Minnesota as well.

Bringing back the sunshine

Cloud cover will continuously fall apart into the evening. Skies will not become clear until tomorrow but a peek of sunshine will be likely before sunset. By tomorrow the skies will be blue from east to west!

Temperatures warm

Sunshine will help to warm temperatures, but so will southwesterly winds. This will tap into the warm desert air and bring our highs back into the 40s for the rest of the workweek. Wednesday will be the warmest with an abundance of sunshine.

Quickly into Thursday, cloud cover will start to return. But with early areas of sunshine temperatures will touch the 40s. Cloud cover increasing Thursday will signal a potential returning wintry mess.

Watching a storm

Friday there is a potential for a wintry storm. Models are NOT in any agreement yet, but a chance exists.

Due to the warm air that has been in the area, rainfall will be in the mix of this system. Yet, colder air could fill in and create dangerous travel conditions into Saturday.

Specific details are uncertain, so make sure to stay tuned for more on this developing storm.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett