‘We messed up’: Ex-state senator warns of virus before death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama state senator who died of COVID-19 told his family to warn people about the dangers of virus. Seventy-eight-year-old Larry Dixon died Friday from complications of COVID-19. Dr. David Thrasher said before his death Dixon told his wife he had messed up by letting his guard down and to tell people the virus is real. Thrasher said he is telling his friend’s story with the family’s permission in the hopes that people can learn just how easily the virus can spread in social gatherings. Alabama and much of the country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving gatherings.