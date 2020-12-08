Wisconsin Update: 68 more dead from COVID-19; 214 more hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sixty-eight deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 214 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,566 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 64 from the day prior.

Of those, 326 are in the ICU, down 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 4,114 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,477 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 68 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,806 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 356,752 or 85.3 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 68 people are hospitalized, up one from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Seven of the cases are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

For example, the map shows that on December 2, there were 35 new confirmed cases within the La Crosse School District in the past day. The 7-day average was 34.57. In comparison, Holmen had 23 new cases and a 7-day average of 19.57.

In the 54601 zip code, which is La Crosse, there were 26 new cases reported on December 2.

La Crosse County reported 127 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 3

3 10-19: 14

14 20-29: 26

26 30-39: 21

21 40-49: 18

18 50-59: 22

22 60-69: 17

17 70-79: 3

3 80-89: 1

1 90+: 2

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 874 (+8) 5 7.86 Crawford 1,404 (+9) 9 12.86 Grant 3,677 (+15) 67 (+2) 25.43 Jackson 1,977 (+18) 6 (+1) 34.14 La Crosse 8,833 (+127) 42 101 Monroe 2,884 (+20) 19 33.57 Trempealeau 2,621 (+19) 22 29.86 Vernon 1,263 (+15) 23 14.71 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

