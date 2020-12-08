Winona’s WinCraft sold to Fanatics

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A long-time Winona business best known for creating products for major sports leagues and sporting events announces it is sold to another sports merchandise company.

WinCraft said Tuesday afternoon that they were purchased by Fanatics, a company that produces sporting apparel and merchandise.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

According to WinCraft President John Killen, he tells WXOW that it is great news for the company. He said no changes are planned for the operations of the company or its 550 employees. Killen is slated to remain as president.

Besides operations in Winona, WinCraft also has offices in Iowa and Florida. The company was established in 1961.

Killen said the WinCraft name will remain but with an added "a Fanatics Brand" at the end of the name.

A company statement said the move comes as CEO Dick Pope, who has led the company for the past 42 years, decided it was time to retire. In finding a suitable buyer for WinCraft, Pope found that Fanatics was the best partner to continue moving the company forward.

"They've been our second biggest customer over the last decade and they know what we do. They get us, they understand us and the business we do," Killen said about Fanatics.

The statement said, in part, "Integrating WinCraft’s hardgoods manufacturing expertise, inventory, and 500+ employees into our Fanatics Brands division adds more capabilities to our vertical business and allows us to elevate our promise of having the industry’s largest assortment of best-in-class apparel and hardgoods products that are always readily available to fans, partners, and B&M retailers worldwide."

WinCraft produces a variety of promotional items for more than "700+ colleges, all professional leagues and teams, all championship events, select European and Premier League teams, the Olympics, NASCAR, Disney and more" according to the statement.