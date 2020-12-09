Albanians protesters demand interior minister’s resignation

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A few hundred Albanians defied pandemic lockdown measures and the rain in a protest seeking the resignation of the interior minister after the killing of a 25-year old man a day earlier. The local media on Wednesday reported that protesters threw hard objects at police officers and a building and at least one police officer, a protester and a journalist were injured in sporadic clashes while people tried to enter the interior ministry. Klodian Rasha was shot dead during the country’s overnight a day earlier after not responding to police calls to stop. Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj said that police were investigating how the incident occurred.