Appointment of new VOA chief raises fears for US broadcaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The appointment of a new director of Voice of America has raised new concerns about the direction of the government’s flagship international broadcaster as President Donald Trump’s term winds down. Wednesday’s announcement that Trump’s handpicked head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media has replaced the VOA chief with a conservative critic of its programming has caused alarm among staffers and in Congress. They say the timing, less than two months before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, is suspicious. Democrats have accused agency head Michael Pack of trying to turn VOA and its sister networks into pro-Trump propaganda outlets.