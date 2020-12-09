Biden’s Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is introducing retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his nominee to be secretary of defense, praising Austin as the right man at the right time.

But the choice is putting some Senate Democrats in a bind. In the past, they’ve opposed naming recently retired military officers to the post, yet they don’t want to be seen as blocking the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

Three years ago, the Senate waived a law blocking the appointment of recent officers from secretary of defense in confirming Donald Trump’s choice for the post.

But that came over the objections of some Democrats, who may now have to reverse themselves to back Austin, who retired in 2016.