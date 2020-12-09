Davison leads Badgers over Rhode Island

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement on Monday.

La Crosse Central graduate Johnny Davis had 6 points for Wisconsin.