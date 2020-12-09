Childcare professionals recognized for their hard work in the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During this pandemic, the world has recognized our heroic first responders and health professionals, and on Thursday, childcare professionals were acknowledged for their role during COVID-19 times.

Great Rivers United Way, The Parenting Place, and Misty's Dance Unlimited Studio partnered together to surprised nearly 600 childcare professionals in La Crosse County with a sweet treat! Childcare workers were given Jelly Belly packets purchased locally from Finnottes Nut & Chocolate Shop with funding from Misty's. Student volunteers delivered the candy from Western Tech's Early Childhood Education Program. As an added thanks, there is Misty's Dance class coupon in each bag.

Jennie Buchholtz, the Executive Director at Red Balloon Early Learning Center, said she and her staff are grateful for the recognition. In a humble tone, Buchholtz said, 'We are just like any other daycare facility, trying to keep everyone safe.'

"If we weren't here, families would have to struggle," Buchholtz said. "I've had some families tell that if it weren't for us, they would have had no choice but to take their children to work with them or they wouldn't be able to go to work. People need to know that not everybody has grandparents in the area or other family members that can help take care of their kids. Without daycare cares, parents would be in tough positions."

Currently, Red Balloon is licensed to care for up to 90 children, but they are now only allowed to care for 50 kids because of the pandemic. Buchholtz said has there is a waiting list for children under the age of 2-years-old.

Mary Kay Wolf, the Executive Director for Great Rivers United Way, said childcare workers fall under Great River's mission of creating a healthy community. Wolf said the nonprofit believes childcare workers are essential workers and get very little credit for all they do.

"We thought it was important to bring childcare workers into the light," Wolf said. "They are essential workers. Caring for kids is a huge deal, and it is something that they get very little credit for."

Audra Wieser, the Early Education Director for The Parenting Place, said childcare facilities understand how hard this pandemic is, especially for parents and guardians.

"Childcare workers are professionals and should be recognized as professionals," said Wieser.

