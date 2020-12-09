Christmas Eve masses to begin earlier

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Diocese of La Crosse is working to balance the reason for the season with COVID safety.

In a release Wednesday, the Diocese said it's granting all parishes an "exceptional circumstance" to schedule additional masses on Christmas Eve as early as 2 p.m.

They note that in person celebrations will adhere to 25% capacity limits with social distancing. Masks will be required for everyone, except those with health conditions inhibiting their use.

The Diocese advises contacting individual parishes for specific mass times and to see whether they might require reservations.

WXOW broadcasts mass service from the Diocese each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Click here for the Diocese broadcast schedule.