First woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has named the 18 astronauts who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program. The first woman and next man on the moon will come from this select group. Vice President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as head of the National Space Council. The announcement was made at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, beneath one of only three remaining Saturn V moon rockets from the 1960s and 1970s Apollo program. Half of the astronauts are women and half have spaceflight experience. Two are at the International Space Station right now.