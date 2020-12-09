Ashley for the Arts Announces Second Headliner

ARCADIA,Wis.(WXOW)- Ashley for the Arts hosted in Arcadia,WI is proud to announce their second headliner.

With mega hits including, "Cold as Ice", "Juke Box Hero", "Urgent", and "I want to know what love is," Foreigner is set to headline the grandstand stage at 6 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Other headlines for the event thus far include Toby Keith who will also perform on Friday the 13th, but at 10pm.

Tickets for the entire weekend of music are $20 until July 1. After July 1 the ticket prices will increase to $30 for the weekend of music. Tickets can be purchased on the Ashley for the Arts ticket website.

Ashley for the Arts will run August 12, 13 & 14th at Memorial Park in Arcadia, WI. For more information visit the Ashley for the Arts website or Facebook page.