Getting his kicks: Iowa’s Duncan winding down storied career

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan’s wild ride of a career is winding down. He was the Hawkeyes’ starting kicker as a freshman, didn’t kick in a game the next two years and then became a consensus All-American with a record-setting season in 2019. He in all likelihood will make his final appearance at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when No. 25 Wisconsin visits the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes. Duncan could return for a sixth season if he wanted. The NCAA is granting athletes an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Duncan said he wants to pursue an NFL career.