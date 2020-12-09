Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings are in position to pull off remarkable turnarounds. The Giants have bounced back from an 0-5 start to the season and are now tied for first place with Washington in the NFC East after winning five of the past seven games. Minnesota has won five of six following a 1-5 start and is currently tied with Arizona for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. No team in the Super Bowl era has made the playoffs after an 0-5 start and only three have done it after beginning 1-5.