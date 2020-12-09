Google and FB risk big fines under draft Australian news law

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation that’s been introduced into the Australian Parliament that would make the tech giants pay for journalism that they display. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg introduced the so-called News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code on Wednesday and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. Breaches of the code would be punishable by a fine of 10 million Australian dollars or the equivalent to 10% of annual turnover in Australia.