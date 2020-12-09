WIAA considering moving West Salem back to Coulee for football

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA's Conference Realignment Task Force is considering a proposed football-only realignment that would send West Salem back to the Coulee Conference and River Falls back to the Big Rivers.

West Salem has been a part of the Mississippi Valley Conference for football since 2014, sharing a conference title in 2017.

But with an enrollment of 526, they are by far the smallest school in the MVC.

River Falls was set to play in the MVC this fall, but of course, that never happened because of COVID-19.

In place of those teams, a proposal would have Baraboo and Reedsburg join the MVC.

Also, De Soto has made a request to go from 11-man football to 8-man.

The WIAA will meet again on January 6 to discuss the possible changes.