Jackson loses team as affiliated minors shrink to 120

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson, Tennessee, lost its Double-A baseball team for next season, one of 40 cities dropped as professional affiliates as Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut each big league franchise to four full-time farm teams plus clubs at spring training complexes and in the Dominican Republic. The New York-Penn League and Pioneer League were eliminated as both short-season circuits were discontinued. Each franchise’s top four affiliates will include one team each at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A.