LADCO gives out economic development awards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) handed out two awards virtually during the 49th annual meeting.

Bob Burg received the "Distinguished Service Award" and joked about his "feisty attitude" and helping members think outside of the box during tough economic challenges.

"There's no doubt that the membership of LADCO has always been willing to stand up and give when giving was needed," Burg said at Wednesday morning's virtual meeting. "It's not so much of a financial perspective but from a perspective of support and expertise and ability to move issues forward successfully."

Charlie Handy and Brian Fukuda won the "Presidents Award" for helping bring over $140,000 in COVID-19 relief money for 35 businesses.

"LADCO has been a huge part of economic development in this area the entire time," Handy said. "I started in 1991 so thank you very much for your service and giving me the opportunity to work with LADCO to accomplish these important goals."