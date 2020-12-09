Late fall warmth for another day

The return of sunshine…

A light northwest wind took over for today, but there was no cooling in those breezes. Afternoon highs shot up to the 40s and lower 50s thanks to a weak December sun.

Make it a double…

Thursday promises much the same look for the area with highs in the 40s to lower 50s, but this time the winds will be light southwesterly. We get to keep the pleasant sunshine.

Possible late week storm system…

A storm system will come together in some fashion for Friday and Saturday, but it is too early to tell how the elements will line up. Expect some combination of rain and snow for portions of the Midwest and Mississippi Valley. We won’t expect the onset of any precipitation until late Friday night into Saturday. The storm has potential to bring significant snow, so keep on top of the forecast for the next several days.

Medium range outlook…

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest are expected to average above normal in the 1 to 2 week outlook. That should get us to the winter solstice; and the first day of winter. The solstice occurs at 4:04 CST on December 21st.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden