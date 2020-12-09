Location, education propel Asian income growth in US

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Asian American households saw the biggest income growth of any racial or ethnic group in the United States over the past decade and a half — almost 8%. Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau also show that household income for Latinos grew by almost 6% over that time. Households led by non-Hispanic whites and Blacks had more stagnant income growth over the past decade and a half, respectively 3% and almost 2%. Economists say a lot of the differences have to do with the job markets where Asian American and Latino-led households are concentrated — in the West, Southwest and urban areas.