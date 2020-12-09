Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP)- The city where George Floyd was killed is set to vote on the future of Minneapolis policing.

This Wednesday night, the Minneapolis city council will decide whether to shrink the city’s police department and out the money towards alternatives for reducing violence instead. This vote comes amid soaring violent crime rates.

Included in the $1.5 billion city budget is a “Safety for All” proposal led by three council members to cut nearly $8 million from police budgets. This money would then be redirected to fund mental health teams, violence prevention programs and other initiatives.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has threatened to veto this city plan, as it reduces his initial proposed police budget of $179 million.