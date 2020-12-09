Minnesota reports 4,539 new coronavirus cases; 82 new deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) — Minnesota health officials have reported 4,539 new coronavirus cases and 82 new deaths, the state’s third-highest one-day total of the pandemic.

One of the deaths was in Winona County. The Minnesota Department of Health said the person was between 90-94 years old. It is the 34th death from the virus in the county.

Winona County saw 44 additional cases of the virus according to MDH. Winona County Health and Human Services said that the new cases involved people between the ages of 10-74.

21 more were reported in Houston County. Fillmore County had nine new cases.

The figures released Wednesday raise Minnesota’s total case count to 363,719 and its cumulative death toll to 4,109. But hospitalizations are continuing a slow decline.

Minnesota had 1,545 people hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday, with 358 in intensive care.

According to data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project, Minnesota had the country’s seventh-worst diagnosis rate over the past week, with one Minnesota resident in every 152 people being diagnosed with COVID-19 from Oct. 1-8.