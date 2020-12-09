Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials say they’re grateful that the spread of the coronavirus appears to have stabilized in recent days. But they cautioned Wednesday that case growth and hospitalization levels remain worryingly high. And they say it’s still too early to tell if the state dodged a Thanksgiving spike. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz formally called a special session of the Legislature for Monday to pass a relief package for businesses and workers affected by the four week “pause” he ordered last month. Lawmakers continue to negotiate an aid package that must pass both the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-led Senate.