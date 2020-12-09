Neo-Nazi group member who threatened journalist gets prison

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for his role in a neo-Nazi group’s coordinated campaign to threaten and harass journalists, activists and other targets on both U.S. coasts. Johnny Roman Garza expressed remorse before a federal judge in Seattle sentenced him Wednesday. Garza pleaded guilty in September to conspiring with other members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division to deliver threatening messages to journalists’ homes and other places. On a Jewish journalist’s bedroom window, Garza affixed a poster that depicted a man in a skull mask holding a Molotov cocktail in front of a burning home.