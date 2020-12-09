North Macedonia: PM criticizes Bulgaria’s veto of EU talks

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s prime minister has blasted Bulgaria’s vetoing of the start of his country’s membership talks with the European Union, saying the move shows “neither friendship nor brotherhood.” The EU on Tuesday warned Bulgaria that it risked undermining security in the Balkans and elsewhere in Europe if it continues blocking North Macedonia’s membership negotiations with the bloc. EU member Bulgaria insists North Macedonia formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and stamp out what it says is anti-Bulgarian rhetoric in the country before Bulgaria will lift its objections to the country joining the European Union.