Northern Lights may be visible for next two nights

Geomagnetic Storm Watches are in place from 12/9 through 12/11. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) says the increased likelihood to see the Northern Lights is due to a Coronal Mass Ejection effects (CME). Essentially meaning a large amount of solar energy was released. Forecasters say the initial arrival of the CME will likely cause G1 levels which are minor. The SWPC says there is a chance the geomagnetic storm levels could reach the strong G3 level on 12/10 and then moderate G2 levels on 12/11. If G3 levels are reached, the lights could be seen as far south as Chicago and maybe even Omaha.

The best viewing would be away from city lights and towards the horizon. Right now, it looks like conditions would be decent for viewing. A couple of clouds from time to time with lows in the upper 20s overnight.