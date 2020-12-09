PPP loan recipients could see tax hikes

(WAOW) -- A major shock for businesses in Wisconsin and nationwide, as recipients of federal Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients may be forced to pay higher taxes.

The program was originally meant to help businesses continue to pay employees and keep the lights on during the pandemic. According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the government would forgive the loan if the business was successful in doing so.

"These funds are to help these businesses to survive," said Kristine Hillmer, president of the Wisconsin Restaurants Association. "It's not padding anyone's pocket and it really is helping them sustain through the pandemic."

Now, a new ruling from the Treasury Department and the IRS says these loans are, in fact, taxable.

If a business pays for expenses with the loan, and the loan is forgiven, businesses won't be able to deduct those expenses from their taxes. In other words, businesses will pay more for things that would be otherwise exempt.

"If the deal up front had been, we're going to give you this money but we're going to tax you, you might have seen a number of people say I just can't afford to go that path," said Brandon Scholz, president of the Wisconsin Grocer's Association.

Not only were businesses unaware of the catch, but it seems congress members who approved the plan didn't know this would be the case either.

"The result is some of these businesses are going to have to write a check to the government that they didn't know they were going to have to write," said John Schulze, Director of Legal and Government Affairs at Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.

There's not much that can be done until new legislation is introduced. For now, businesses are advised to plan for what could come.

"Really talk to their accountant about what makes the best sense for them, both in the short term and in the long term," Hillmer said.