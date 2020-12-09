President-elect? GOP may wait for January to say Biden won

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting. Lawmakers sticking with President Donald Trump say they might wait until January to declare the elections final. That’s when Congress is set to vote Jan. 6 to accept the Electoral College results. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has even signaled Jan. 20 as the certain date when the country is “going to have the swearing-in of the next president.” Election experts warn of potential long-term damage to Americans’ faith in the election system.