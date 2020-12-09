Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of protesters have converged on the parliament building in Armenia’s capital to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation’s prime minister over his handling of the fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. The PM’s opponents are angry at a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the separatist region but saw Azerbaijan take over areas that have been controlled by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century. The prime minister has ignored the opposition pressure, defending the peace deal as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.