Researchers say new species of beaked whale found off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Researchers looking for an elusive species of beaked whale say they think they have found another new, previously unknown species off Mexico’s western Pacific coast. Dr. Jay Barlow said Wednesday the beaked whales both look and sound different from the 23 known species. The team was sailing with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in mid-November, in hopes of identifying the source of an unidentified acoustic signal. Suddenly three of the beaked whales actually swam up near the Sea Shepherd ship and were filmed and recorded. Beaked whales are smaller than many other whales, have a dolphin-like nose and often live at great depths.