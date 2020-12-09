Rural area hospitals dealing with COVID and plans for the vaccine

SPARTA, Wis. - (WXOW) - Many hospitals have struggled throughout the pandemic but in rural areas, it has been more difficult, from struggling to replace staff that are out sick to getting care to patients.

Dr. Tracy Warsing, a family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta says initially one of the biggest challenges was getting care, such as testing, to patients.

"You can see that here in Sparta we did start some of the drive-thru testing through our emergency department. We use one of our ambulance bays so it actually works out very well for us," said Dr. Warsing.

She explained that they being a smaller facility they have fewer staff.

"If we have had anyone that is sick or anyone that isn't able to be here, even if they are assigned to the testing, it is more of a scramble to pull someone. We don't have as many extras or a large pool of people to pull from and fill those positions as we have added more work," said Dr. Warsing.

With a vaccine on the way, distribution is one of the biggest questions. For Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, they are expecting that it will come through their health system.

"There are already educational materials that are being put in place for providers and the staff so we can educate ourselves about the vaccine," said Dr. Warsing. "It is being recommended that our staff get the vaccine but not required as of right now."

Dr. Warsing said they are working on learning about potential side effects and making sure that the vaccine is going to be given safely.