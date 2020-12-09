Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Wednesday’s maneuvers included the launch of a ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea. As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets. Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.