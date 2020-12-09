Spain’s ex-king pays tax debt amid ongoing financial probes

MADRID (AP) — The law firm representing Juan Carlos I says Spain’s former monarch has paid tax authorities nearly 680,000 euros ($821,000) following a voluntary declaration of previously undisclosed income. The former king now lives in Abu Dhabi, where he moved in August amid a deepening financial scandal. The Spanish government had said that Juan Carlos I deserved no special treatment by the country’s legal system. The possible financial wrongdoing and Juan Carlos I’s move to Abu Dhabi had caused unease in the Socialist-led coalition government and royal household, giving ammunition to those who want the monarchy abolished.