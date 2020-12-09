Sparta homeowner suffers no injuries in house fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - An accidental house fire left a Sparta homeowner unharmed but did cause some property damage to the home.

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to reports of a house fire at 1220 West Main Street around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in just three minutes and discovered fire and smoke coming from the home's garage. Crews worked for about three hours before getting the fire under control and extinguishing it.

Sparta Area Fire Chief Mike Arnold said the fire broke out while the owner was fueling his 4-wheeler. Leftover gas spread to his gloves and the garage floor. A spark from a power tool ignited the spilled gas.

While the garage was extensively damaged and the home sustained minor smoke damage, the homeowner suffered no injuries. A car, tools, and the 4-wheeler were destroyed by the fire.

Chief Arnold attributes the fact that there were no injuries and only limited property damage to firefighters' quick response. The Fire Department was assisted by the Sparta Police Department and the Sparta Area Ambulance Service and Monroe County 911 Center.