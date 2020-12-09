Steelers, Chiefs, Packers, Saints close to division titles

The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t clinched a spot in the postseason yet despite an 11-1 record. They will wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and if Cleveland loses to Baltimore on Monday night. In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Detroit Lions or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff spot last week and can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Las Vegas Raiders.