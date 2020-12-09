Top chef: As Vikings chase playoffs, Cook as busy as ever

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings gave Dalvin Cook 38 touches last week in an overtime win over Jacksonville, after expressing a desire to freshen their star running back for the final stretch. That was the second-highest total in team history. Cook leads the NFL in combined rushes and receptions. Still, the 25-year-old says he feels great after the heavy workload. Cook is on pace to finish with the second-most yards from scrimmage in Vikings history, behind Adrian Peterson’s 2012 MVP season. The Vikings play this week at Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are allowing the fewest average rushing yards in the league.